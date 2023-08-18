“This is a joke, isn’t it?” – Xavi responds to pundits suggesting Real Madrid should sign Barcelona star

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez addressed the rumors of Ansu Fati potentially joining Real Madrid in the summer. The Blaugrana boss has insisted that Fati remains a key player and has dismissed rumors of his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fati has been widely linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe. Some pundits have also urged the Spaniard to make a switch to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

However, Xavi Hernandez made it very clear that Fati will certainly not join Real Madrid. The Blaugrana boss said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“This is a joke, isn’t it? I have already been very blunt about Ansu. Debates are being generated that make no sense. Ansu is an important player and is part of the club’s heritage, now and in the future.”

Barcelona will take on Cadiz in their first home game of the 2023-24 season on Sunday (August 20). They did not have the best start to the season as they were held 0-0 by Getafe on the opening day.

Fati made his first appearance for Xavi Hernandez's side this season from the bench and was on the pitch for just 11 minutes. The Spain international played only 1,824 minutes across competitions last season and scored 10 goals in the process.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, started their season with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao and will take on Almeria this weekend.

Arsenal contact super agent over move for Barcelona attacker

The north London outfit are reportedly pushing hard for the signature of Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati this summer. As per Adrian Sanchez on YouTube channel Mas Que Pelotas, the Gunners have contacted super agent Jorge Mendes for Fati's services.

According to AS (h/t Football-Talk.co.uk), Fati is keen on leaving Barca this summer as he looks for regular first-team football. However, he has four years left in his deal at Camp Nou and could prove to be very costly.

Arsenal have no shortage of options in the wide areas, especially on the left flank where Fati is most comfortable. They have Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard as options on the left wing.

Fati looked like the next big thing from La Masia during his early days but he has not been able to establish himself as a regular in the starting XI yet. He played 51 games across competitions last term for Barcelona, coming off the bench on 17 occasions.