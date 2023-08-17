Arsenal contact super agent over move to sign Barcelona attacker: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly accelerating their pursuit of Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

According to Adrian Sanchez on YouTube channel Mas Que Pelotas, the Gunners have made contact with agent Jorge Mendes to explore a summer transfer. Arsenal have been linked with Fati for the majority of the summer.

According to AS (h/t Football-Talk.co.uk), the Spain international has decided to leave Spotify Camp Nou this summer. He has apparently been told by Xavi Hernandez that he isn't part of Barca's plans.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can conjure an offer that pleases both the player and Barca, considering his contract still has four years left. The Gunners already have strong depth in attack, with Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun.

Arteta's side splurged £65 million to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and he has been used as a No. 8. But the Germany international is more than capable of being deployed in the frontline if and when needed.

Fati, 20, showed immense promise when he broke into the first team during the 2019-20 season but his playing time has taken a hit recently. He played in 51 games last term, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists, but was used as a substitute 37 times.

Despite Ousmane Dembele's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, Fati could only manage 11 minutes in his team's goalless league draw against Getafe on 13 August.

Arsenal still keen on signing Barcelona target - reports

Arsenal, as per SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal), are still keeping a close eye on Joao Cancelo's situation at Manchester City.

The Portugal international (29) has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona on an initial loan deal. But Barca and City are yet to decide on a fee, with the English giants demanding a €60 million obligation-to-buy clause in his contract.

The Catalan giants are reluctant to pay that much for Cancelo, who has four years left on his contract at the Etihad. Arsenal, hence, could swoop in and make a move to sign the former Juventus full-back.

Cancelo's relationship with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City broke down last season and he was allowed to join Bayern Munich on loan in January. It seems last season's treble winners are now permanently trying to offload the Portuguese star.

Barcelona do not have a trusted right-back in the first team and Xavi Hernandez played Ronald Araujo in that position against Getafe. Arsenal, meanwhile, have Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and the injured Jurrien Timber as options in that position.