"This kid's a beast" - Rio Ferdinand claims Jude Bellingham is better than what Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes were at his age

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The former England defender has also insisted that the youngster is better than what the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes were at his age.

Bellingham had a stellar outing against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League as he captained the side to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

The Englishman scored one and turned provider on one occasion, becoming only the second teenager in Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances after Erling Haaland.

Ferdinand praised the 19-year-old youngster, claiming that he is at a higher level at his age than top midfielders from the previous generation.

He told BT Sport, as quoted by Sports Max:

"What he's doing in his position at his age, we haven't seen. The best of our generation, [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, [Paul] Scholes, [Patrick] Vieira, Roy Keane, they weren't doing this.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jude Bellingham is now the youngest captain to ever score in a UEFA Champions League match Jude Bellingham is now the youngest captain to ever score in a UEFA Champions League match 👶🌟 https://t.co/1WflnMyZ5r

"He's still got to go on and prove it over a long period of time, but they weren't doing what he is doing right now [at the same age]."

The former Manchester United defender has also hailed Bellingham for his maturity and temperament despite his young age. He added:

"Influencing games at this level, captaining teams at this level, and mentally this kid's a beast.

"One thing that's for sure – whoever gets him – is [his] temperament. When you're making big transfers and big moves like that in the spotlight, temperament is a key element you need to get right. This kid has already proved that it isn't a question mark."

Jude Bellingham could emulate the likes of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes in the years to come

England have been gifted with some of the best midfielders in world football. The trio of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard rightfully established themselves as among the best in their position during their playing days.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #UCL



Get ready for a crazy, really huge price tag next summer. Captain tonight with 19 years and 98 days old (!), Jude Bellingham has just scored a great goal and also provided an assist.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BVB Get ready for a crazy, really huge price tag next summer. Captain tonight with 19 years and 98 days old (!), Jude Bellingham has just scored a great goal and also provided an assist. 💎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BVB #UCLGet ready for a crazy, really huge price tag next summer. https://t.co/t7xMabYuHQ

Jude Bellingham has already shown that he has the potential to become a great midfielder and become the cornerstone of the England side.

It will also be quite interesting to see where he ends up with a host of clubs chasing his signature.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG are all keen to sign the youngster as per reports.

