Manchester City confident of beating Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid in race for £83 million rated star - reports

Manchester City are confident that they can beat the trio of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool for the signing of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham.

As reported by The Sun, the Cityzens are well-placed to win the race to sign the England international as they look to bolster their midfield ranks next summer.

The report claims that Borussia Dortmund could sell the 19-year-old next summer for nearly £50m less than their reported asking price of £130m.

However, they want £83m paid in one go and Manchester City are best-placed to do that as they want to reunite him with his former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland.

Bellingham is very close to now-Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland who has reportedly told the Englishman that he is loving his life in the blue half of Manchester.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola is keen on Bellingham despite his side landing his compatriot Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United this summer.

It is understood that the Manchester City manager sees Bellingham as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

With the Belgian in his thirties, Ilkay Gundogan in the final ten months of his City contract and Bernardo Silva’s future up in the air, Bellingham is believed to be a priority for the Cityzens.

The England international still has three years on his contract at Signal Iduna Park and also does not have a release clause in his deal.

However, Manchester City believe that their strong relationship with Borussia Dortmund can help them beat the trio of Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Cityzens have recently signed Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland from the Germans, while Gundogan also made a switch a few years back.

The Premier League champions could use Liam Delap as a sweetener to the deal with Dortmund being admirers of the Englishman.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all interetsed in the Englishman

Jude Bellingham has been linked with almost every big club in Europe in recent times following his emergence at Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Englishman next summer.

GOAL @goal Borussia Dortmund value Jude Bellingham at €150 million, according to The Athletic 🤑 Borussia Dortmund value Jude Bellingham at €150 million, according to The Athletic 🤑 https://t.co/SJQd4oNRRk

The Sun claims that Chelsea are also huge admirers of the former Birmingham City wonderkid.

Meanwhile, SI has claimed that Bellingham would be open to a switch to Real Madrid having attracted interest from the champions of Spain and Europe.

We will have to wait and see who wins the race for the coveted midfielder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far