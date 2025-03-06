"This is not Ligue 1 brother" - Virgil van Dijk heard hitting back at PSG sporting advisor after Liverpool's win

During Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League win over Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc des Princes, captain Virgil van Dijk had a heated exchange with PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos. The argument was sparked by a controversial call involving Ibrahima Konate and Bradley Barcola.

In the 26th minute, Barcola was through on goal, but Konate shoved him from behind his back, which saw the PSG forward crash to the turf. While the Reds' defender seemed to have stopped a goalscoring opportunity, referee Davide Massa did not show him the red card.

Campos was very furious about this, and in the tunnel at half-time, he continued to protest (via Tribal Football):

"It's a red card or a penalty, in every part of the world. Red card or penalty, in every part of football."

Virgil van Dijk jumped to the defense of his teammate and the referee's judgment, dismissing Campos with his response:

''Come on, this is not Ligue 1 brother.''

Both the match officials and the VAR review had informed that nothing wrong occurred, which did not go down well with Campos at all.

Liverpool secure 1-0 win over PSG as Virgil van Dijk impresses

A dramatic 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 tie was enough for Liverpool to conquer Paris and enter the second leg with an advantage. Easily recognized as the Man of the Match, Alisson Becker made nine critical saves that kept the Reds in with a chance to make something happen, and they did.

It was a game dominated by PSG, whose 28 shots at goal saw them unlucky not to win this tie at home. However, substitute Harvey Elliott made the difference in the 87th minute. Elliott broke the deadlock by taking advantage of a layoff from fellow substitute Darwin Nunez to fire home for victory.

Virgil van Dijk was a rock in defense, marshalling the rest of the back four and producing three crucial blocks and two clearances. His leadership skills proved vital to keeping cool heads consistently, as PSG's rampaging forwards exerted sustained pressure.

Liverpool will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at Anfield next Tuesday (March 11). There, they hope to beat PSG convincingly and reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

