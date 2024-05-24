"This is no Mickey Mouse club" - Dwight Yorke feels Manchester United star is nowhere near standards set by his predecessors at Old Trafford

Former club legend Dwight Yorke feels that Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's first season at the club is nowhere near the standards set by his predecessors at Old Trafford.

Hojlund to England from Atalanta in 2023 reportedly for a £72 million transfer fee. In 42 appearances across all competitions, Hojlund has netted 16 goals and managed two assists. However, he hasn't found his groove yet and has struggled to convert most of his chances.

Yorke has claimed that joining Manchester United in the club's current circumstances was always going to be tough for the Dane. He further asserted that Hojlund was a bit lucky to have scored 16 goals for The Red Devils this season.

Here's what the 52-year-old said while speaking to 'Crypto Casino' (via Mail):

"At 21 he's coming into a team that's really struggling and not playing good football, so I feel for him in that sense. In terms of his overall play, his impact in the game, being a defenders' nightmare, it's very difficult for a kid. I'd give his season a 5 out of 10 - and that's me being generous."

"He had a bit of luck to score the goals he managed to score, and that's fantastic, I'm happy for him. I'm very undecided. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt. I will see if there's any progress next season. This is a top club. This is no Mickey Mouse club. This is a proper football club. Right now from what I've seen, he's not where a Man United number nine should be."

Interestingly, former Manchester United legend Gary Neville had earlier stated that Hojlund would've performed much better had he not had the pressure of being the club's first choice as a striker.

Neville claimed that the 21-year-old would've learned a lot playing alongside a seasoned striker like Harry Kane. The 49-year-old had also asserted that Hojlund will never become a striker like Sergio Aguero or Erling Haaland.

Manchester United take on Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup

Rasmus Hojlund scored off the bench in The Red Devils' last two games. Yorke stated that a goal in the final of the FA Cup against defending champions Manchester City might help the Dane gain some confidence for the new season.

Despite being trophyless and without a European spot this season, Erik ten Hag's men can change both those statistics if they defeat City in the final at the Wembley Stadium on May 25.

Manchester United last won a trophy in 2023, when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to lift the Carabao Cup. The club has a shot to redeem themselves and beat City in last year's recap of the final of the FA Cup when they were defeated 1-2 at the same venue by the same team.

Winning the tie will guarantee them silverware but also a spot to compete in the Europa League, a spot currently held by Chelsea. The Blues will sadly be demoted to the Europa Conference League should The Red Devils pull off a massive upset at Wembley.