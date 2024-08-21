“This is the moment to make or break” - Berbatov urges Manchester United star to be ‘brave’ as he extends support amid struggles

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Mason Mount to be 'brave' and show his ability on the pitch. He said that the midfielder has qualities but needs to take more responsibility.

The Red Devils signed Mount from Chelsea for a fee of £60 million, including add-ons, in the summer of 2023. Amidst his injury issues and form struggles, he made just 20 appearances across competitions last season, registering one goal and one assist. He's featured in both of United's games this season so far but has failed to make a big impact.

Berbatov has now urged Mount to take responsibility and showcase his ability as it's now his second season at Manchester United. He said on Futbin (via United in Focus):

“The talent and the quality is there. Everybody saw what he did at Chelsea, but he didn’t produce it at Man United.

“Bruno Fernandes is a similar type of player, but it is a long season and there are a lot of games to be played, and they need competition. He can make a difference with the passes and his runs."

He added:

“My only wish for him is to get through the thought that he is new and that he doesn’t want to take responsibility. It is his second season now and he needs to have a good season.”

“This is the moment to make or break, so he has to go out there and be brave. Take some chances and risks. He has the quality, so don’t be afraid, Mason.”

Mount came through Chelsea's academy and was excellent for them prior to his move to Manchester United. He contributed 33 goals and 35 assists in 195 senior games for the Blues.

Manchester United preparing for Brighton test after a winning start to PL season

Erik ten Hag's side had a disappointing start to their 2024-25 competitive season as they lost against rivals Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. They lost in the penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.

Manchester United then faced Fulham at Old Trafford in their 2024-25 Premier League opener on Friday, August 16. They created numerous chances and had 14 attempts on goal with five being on target as compared to the visitors' 2/10 on-target attempts. However, both sides squandered most of these chances.

Finally, new signing Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench and scored the winner in the 87th minute via an assist from Alejandro Garnacho. They will next take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 24. The Seagulls comfortably beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park in their first game of the season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will take on Liverpool at home after facing Brighton on September 1 before the international break.

