"This was music to my ears" – Kevin Campbell lauds Arsenal technical director Edu for his ambitious comments ahead of new season

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell was left impressed by Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar as he discussed the club's ambitions ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Englishman couldn't help but praise the club official for delivering what was 'music to his ears'.

Edu appeared in recent interviews with multiple media outlets where he affirmed that the club's aim isn't to fight for a top-four finish, but to go all the way and compete with the big boys for the Premier League title.

"Arsenal should not be building to just fight for fourth," he told The Sun, as quoted by Metro. "A club of our size cannot accept that.

"That's what really hurt when I returned three years ago. I was asking, 'What’s happening here? Everybody is comfortable and they're all OK with that?.'"

Reacting to those comments, Kevin Campbell expressed happiness as he tipped the Gunners to go all out and challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

"This was music to my ears, let me tell you," the Englishman told Football Insider. "Listen, the first time I walked into Arsenal that was the mindset. That is exactly what George Graham thought in ’86.

"Of course Man City and Liverpool are up there. They are amazing teams but they have the target on their back. They are the ones you have to go for.

"If you get in amongst them, you have a chance. The top four is important but it doesn’t make you successful. Getting in amongst City and Liverpool come the end of the season makes you competitive and successful.

"That has to be the aim for Arsenal. They have been there before. The level of consistency from Liverpool and City has been incredible. But that has to be every team's goal."

Are Arsenal ready to fight for the Premier League next season?

The Londoners have optimism on their side as they look forward to next season

It's quite interesting to see the Gunners setting their eyes on the English crown once again after several years. If there's anything we've learned about their ambitions so far this summer, it's that they're ready to give it all it takes.

The Londoners have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market so far, adding the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira to their ranks.

In terms of results, they've also impressed, winning all four of their pre-season games. Only time will tell how far they'll go in the English top flight when the campaign kicks off.

