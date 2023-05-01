“This is not over” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes defiant Premier League title race claim despite loss to Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently made a bullish claim regarding the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have fallen behind Manchester City in the race as a result of their recent dismal form. They are one point behind Pep Guardiola's side, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal are winless in their last four league games and have amassed only three points from those matches. They lost 4-1 against City on April 26. Arteta, however, is still confident that the Gunners can win the title. As the north Londoners prepare to take on rivals Chelsea at home on May 2, Arteta said (via Manchester Evening News):

"You have to recognise there is still work to do. We have to be humble, recognise what our weaknesses are and work to be better. But we also have many strengths and there are a lot of things we have done well over the last 10 months."

He added:

"Now, [the title race] is not in our hands anymore. What is in our hands is to try to win the games we have left, and the rest is down to City. I have not had to pick up the mood of the players, they keep the fire in the belly for tomorrow."

Arteta further stressed the need to bounce back from their recent defeats and win the remaining games. He said:

"What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on to the next game with a full tilt at home, with our people, London derby, and put things right. I know what we were trying to do, what the objective was, but when I still look at it, this is not over."

Arsenal will face Chelsea in a Premier League clash at the Emirates on May 2. The Blues have struggled for form as they have lost all five games under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. They are 12th in the league with 39 points from 32 matches.

What are Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures?

Arsenal still have five Premier League games remaining this campaign. After facing Chelsea, the Gunners will take on Newcastle United in an away clash. They will then play Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

After their away clash against Nottingham Forest, the Gunners will play their last league game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.

Arteta's side currently have 75 points from 33 games. They trail league leaders Manchester City by one point, having played one game less. Considering the length of time that the Gunners led the league table, their slump has been surprising. They will now hope to end their season on a high.

