“This is over”, “Barca playing with 10” – Barcelona fans upset with Xavi for selecting one player in starting line-up against Eintracht Frankfurt 

Barcelona fans have responded negatively to the team news for the Blaugrana in their Europa League quarter-final second leg tie against Eintracht Frankfurt . The supporters are disappointed that the club has featured La Masia graduate Oscar Mingueza in the squad for the game.

The inclusion of the 22 year old Spaniard has already caused certain fans to panic and question head coach Xavi Hernandez’s decision. Here is a selection of some of the social media chatter in response to Mingueza’s inclusion in the line up:

Antonio @antoniojg1986 @FCBarcelona Why mingueza!? Instead of lenglet I don’t like that start XI @FCBarcelona Why mingueza!? Instead of lenglet I don’t like that start XI

ꅐꆂꂑꁕ¹⁷ @17woid @FCBarcelona starting Mingeezer in a must win game lmao @FCBarcelona starting Mingeezer in a must win game lmao

lxvefootballv @lxvefootballv @FCBarcelona why the hell Mingueza playing, this is over! @FCBarcelona why the hell Mingueza playing, this is over!

Mingueza has only played one Europa League game this season and remains on the fringes of the first team. The star has made only four appearances in 2022, and fans are questioning if he's prepared to start such an important knockout game.

Barcelona go into the game with the score level at 1-1 on aggregate and the German side also looking to sneak past the Spanish giants. Xavi will hope that his faith in the young Spanish defender pays off and the Catalans qualify for the semifinals of the Europa league without complications.

The fans will have to hope preferred right-back option Serginho Dest makes it onto the pitch eventually. Barcelona will however be viewed as favorites to qualify and even lift the competition at the end of the final.

The Barcelona rebuild is going well under Xavi Hernandez

Before Xavi was announced as head coach at Camp Nou, the club seemed in shaky waters and had been removed from their usual position near the top of the table. The Barca legend has come onboard, making key transfers during the winter transfer window, and has rejuvenated the Catalan giants.

Now, the Blaugrana sit in second place in the La Liga table, albeit 12 points behind Real Madrid who have been in brilliant form all season. So far in his Barca career as head coach, Xavi has lost just four games, winning 17 and drawing eight from 29 games.

They look headed for a Europa League trophy, even though the competition has arguably been alien to the Spanish behemoths for nearly two decades. If they can beat Eintracht Frankfurt and continue in fine form, the Blaugrana can potentially win a trophy in Xavi's first season as manager at the Camp Nou.

