“This could pass as stalking” - Manchester United fan makes list of Marcus Rashford’s mistakes against Newcastle, Tweet goes viral

A Manchester United fan has listed Marcus Rashford's mistakes and lackadaisical attitude during their Premier League clash at Newcastle United on Saturday, December 2.

The Red Devils suffered their sixth league defeat of the season after 14 games as they lost 1-0 at St. James' Park. Anthony Gordon scored in the 55th minute via a Kieran Trippier cross to secure all three points for the Magpies.

United, meanwhile, put in another disappointing display. While they did put some pressure on Newcastle in the last 10 minutes, they failed to find an equaliser. Forward Marcus Rashford bore the brunt of the fans after another poor performance this season.

The Englishman has scored just two goals and provided four assists in 18 games across competitions. Along with his poor attacking output, Rashford has also faced criticism for his lackadaisical attitude on the pitch and failing to track back on numerous occasions.

A Manchester United fan made a list of such moments and other mistakes from the English winger during the game, listing them by the minute, on X.

Expand Tweet

The tweet has garnered plenty of reaction from other fans as well, as one wrote:

"This could pass as stalking but keep cooking"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rashford completed 11/17 passes, had 1/2 successful dribble attempts, and won just one of his five ground duels in Manchester United's defeat at Newcastle. He was replaced in the 61st minute with Antony.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford's poor form

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table but could drop to eighth if Brighton & Hove Albion beat Chelsea on Sunday. Manchester United have shown defensive frailties this season but their attack has been poor as well.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Alejandro Garnacho have scored just four goals in the league this season. Rashford, in particular, has seen a major drop in form from last season, where he scored 17 goals in 35 league games.

After the Newcastle defeat, manager Erik ten Hag was asked if some psychological issue is also affecting the English winger's form. The Dutchman replied (via manutd.com):

“Yeah, I know the issue is coming up but Marcus is investing a lot. We support him. He will return to his form.”

When asked about Rashford's lack of pressing or tracking back, Ten Hag said:

“I don’t go into individual performances.”

Manchester United will next host Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 6.