“This season, it will be very close” - Chelsea icon Petr Cech makes claim on who will win Premier League this season

Former Chelsea star Petr Cech believes Arsenal can win the Premier League this season over Liverpool and Machester City.

The Gunners have been in red-hot form of late, completing a resounding 6-0 win against West Ham United on Sunday (February 11). Before that, they managed to put away Liverpool, 3-1, at the Emirates (February 4).

Mikel Arteta's side have now won four Premier League matches in a row, which means they are third in the standings, level on points with Manchester City (52). Both the Gunners and the Cityzens are two points behind leaders Liverpool, but Pep Guadiola's side still have a game in hand.

Addressing the title race for the season, Cech told Sky Sports:

"At this moment, I think Arsenal. This season, it will be very close. I actually think they might do it."

Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League title last season. They led the race for 248 days but eventually fell five points behind winners Manchester City. The north Londoners' last success in the English top flight came way back in the 2003/04 season, when they went an entire season unbeaten in the league.

Up next for Arteta's side is a trip to Burnley, who are sitting 19th in the standings, on Saturday (February 17).

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hails Conor Gallagher after 3-1 win against Crystal Palace

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino lavished praise on Conor Gallagher, who scored the Blues' winner in their 3-1 triumph against Crystal Palace on Monday (February 12).

The west Londoners went a goal down in the first half (30'), after which Gallagher scored an equalizer in the early minutes of the second (47'). It was the English midfielder who scored from a central area just inside the box to provide Chelsea the lead in injury time (90+1').

Enzo Fernandez made sure of the points by finding the net three minutes later. Addressing the 24-year-old's performance, Pochettino said (via The Print):

“Always trying to compensate every situation in an offensive and defensive situation and that is priceless to have a player like him. I’m so happy for him and I’m so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed, the three points.”

Gallagher has been a key player for Chelsea this season, having made 23 Premier League appearances, bagging two goals and four assists. However, the west Londoners are still 10th in the standings, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.