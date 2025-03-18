“This is something Real Madrid never did” - Kylian Mbappe makes feelings clear about people saying PSG play better without him

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is unperturbed by claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are playing better without him. The French forward left the Parisians last summer as a free agent to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Mbappe was a huge hit at the Parc des Princes, helping the club win the league six times. PSG opted against making a big name signing to replace the 26-year-old and have hardly missed him this season.

The Parisians are leading the title race once again, 19 points clear of second-placed Marseille. They have won the Trophee des Champions, reached the semifinals of the Coupe de France and the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Ad

Trending

It has now been suggested from multiple quarters that PSG are better off without Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, however, is not thinking about his former club at the moment.

Speaking recently to Le Parisien, Mbappe insisted that he is focussed on winning the treble with Los Blancos.

“People saying PSG play better without me? It doesn’t concern me. I wish them the best. I’m focused on Real Madrid & the treble we could achieve. This is something Real Madrid never did, so it would be extraordinary in my first season,” said Mbappe.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league table after 28 games, tied on points with leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand. They have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League as well. Los Blancos are also in the Copa del Rey semifinal, where they have a 1-0 lead against Real Sociedad from the first leg.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has hit the ground running following his move to Real Madrid last summer. The Frenchman arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on the back of another stunning campaign with PSG.

Ad

Mbappe registered 45 goals and 11 assists from 49 games across competitions for the Parisians. This season, he has scored 30 goals and set up four more from 43 games in all competitions.

The French superstar has already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid. However, he was part of the team that lost 5-2 to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final earlier this year. Interestingly, Kylian Mbappe is yet to taste victory in El Clasicos, having also lost 4-0 to the Catalans in October last year in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback