"This statpad session is going to hit hard" - Portugal fans in cloud nine as Cristiano Ronaldo starts Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein

Portugal fans are banking on Cristiano Ronaldo causing havoc against Liechtenstein in their first UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday (March 23). The Al Nassr forward was named in Selecao's starting lineup for the clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Ronaldo, 38, is set to become the most capped men's player when he captains Portugal against Liechtenstein. He has been in fine form since joining Al Nassr, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in ten appearances across competitions.

The iconic attacker will look to bounce back with his national team from their 2022 FIFA World Cup disappointment. They exited the tournament in the quarterfinals after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. Ronaldo struggled in Qatar, scoring just a penalty in five games.

There was uncertainty over Ronaldo's future with Selecao following the World Cup. He was displaced by Goncalo Ramos in the later stages of the competition. However, new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez insisted that the former Manchester United striker's experience will be key:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age."

This will be Martinez's first game in charge of Selecao. He has selected Rui Patricio in goal. Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio and Raphael Guerreiro in defence. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha and Bernardo Silva are in midfield. Ronaldo is joined in attack by Joao Felix.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo touches on his Manchester United exit

Ronaldo on his Old Trafford departure

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his exit from Manchester United for the first time since leaving Old Trafford last November. The Portuguese striker left the Red Devils by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The Al Nassr frontman gave an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan about a number of issues he had with the club. He has now opened up on his exit from United, saying that he feels like a better man:

“As I said, I went through a bad phase in my career (Manchester United exit) probably for the first time. It was part of my growth. Now I am more prepared, and this learning was important. I feel as though I’m a better man.”

Ronaldo struggled for form and a consistent starting berth under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag this season. He scored just three goals and provided two assists in 16 games.

