“This is still a team that has flaws” - Ex-Chelsea star explains why Arsenal can defeat PSG in crunch UCL semis 

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Arsenal can defeat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season. The two teams lock horns in the first leg of the tie on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates Stadium.
Speaking to Prime Casino, as cited by GOAL, Gallas insisted that the Gunners could get the better of the Parisians if they scored first.
"With PSG, even if they play very well, they’re missing a certain something. When we saw them against Aston Villa in the last match, they were hanging on and it told me that this is still a team that has flaws. Maybe PSG miss experienced players, but they’re a good team. They're playing great football, and we know it's a different PSG," said Gallas.
He continued:
"They've got rid of the superstars but they still have some brilliant players. But there's doubts. There's still a little doubt. They're a bit flaky, like when Aston Villa started banging in the goals against them in the last round. I thought to myself, we've seen this before."
"I thought PSG were different. So that's why it will be a little bit different with Arsenal because Arsenal are stronger than Aston Villa. If Arsenal score first, it could be a great night for the Gunners," Gallas concluded.
Gallas spent five seasons with Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice, before moving to the Emirates in 2006.
Are Arsenal eyeing a Chelsea forward this summer?
Arsenal are plotting a move for Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku this summer, according to TEAMtalk. Manager Mikel Arteta apparently believes that the French forward could be a fine fit for his system.
Nkunku has been a disappointment since joining the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. The 27-year-old missed much of his debut campaign with fitness issues.
This season, the 28-year-old has struggled for chances under Enzo Maresca. Nkunku has registered 14 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions but 20 of these appearances have been from the bench.
The player is understandably frustrated by his situation and remains linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge.
The Frenchman is under contract until 2029, but Chelsea are apparently willing to let him go this summer. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to upgrade the attack. Barcelona are also in the race for the player, who could be available for £40 million.