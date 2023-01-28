"This story was invented by his agent" - Paul Parker believes Manchester United star's agent is making up transfer rumors

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has accused Scott McTominay's agent of fabricating transfer news involving the Red Devils midfielder during the ongoing winter transfer window.

McTominay has struggled for playing time under Erik ten Hag this season, having fallen behind Casemiro, Fred and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order. Manchester United's 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend saw him make his first league start for the club in almost four months.

There have thus been concerns about the midfielder's future at Old Trafford during the ongoing winter transfer window. Newcastle United have notably been credited with an interest in signing him this month.

The Red Devils are reportedly not prepared to allow McTominay to leave and join a rival at this point in the season. Meanwhile, there have been claims that the player is open to a move to St. James' Park.

As McTominay's future remains up in the air, Parker has claimed that reports of Newcastle being interested in the player have been fabricated by his agent. The former Manchester United defender labeled the rumors 'stupid' and insisted that the Magpies do not need a player like the Scot. He told Apostagolos:

"I read some stupid rumors about McTominay moving to Newcastle, which I think is a lie. This story was invented by his agent, who is a liar. Newcastle would never want McTominay.

"He wouldn't be a boost to their midfield, they need better players. They already have Sean Longstaff who is a bit like McTominay and they don't need more players with that kind of skill."

While Parker is of the view that Newcastle do not want McTominay, it remains to be seen if a move to Tyneside is on the cards for the midfielder this year.

Manchester United need a new midfielder, says Parker

Parker also believes Manchester United need to strengthen their options in midfield this month. He feels McTominay is not a reliable back-up for Casemiro, who has established himself as one of their most important players. He said:

"I would say Man United need some support for Casemiro. Erik ten Hag cannot rely on Scott McTominay as cover for Casemiro, he needs stronger competition in midfield.

"Besides, it's too fragile to just have one good defensive midfielder. If he [Casemiro] gets injured Man United will be in big trouble, we saw that against Arsenal."

Manchester United, who have signed Wout Weghorst on loan, though, are unlikely to make any major additions to their squad this month.

