“This team looks like it is going to burst into that” - Michael Owen says Premier League club have forced him to ‘re-think’ top-four claim

The Premier League has given us many surprises this summer, with Arsenal's incredible start to the season being one of the most significant ones. After watching the Gunners dazzle in their first four games, Michael Owen, who had snubbed Mikel Arteta's men while predicting his top-four candidates, has admitted to having a re-think.

Arsenal had a dream start to their Premier League campaign this season, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in their opening fixture. The Londoners followed that up with victories against Leicester City, Bournemouth and Fulham in their next three games.

Mikel Arteta's men sit at the pinnacle of the table with 12 points from four games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three. Owen believes the Gunners could have a decent season if they maintain their team spirit and chemistry.

“If they keep this team spirit, this togetherness between fans and players, then I think they will fair fine,” the Englishman was quoted as saying by HITC. “Let’s not pretend they are there. They are nowhere near Manchester City. They are nowhere near Liverpool just yet. But I tell you what, they are getting closer."

It goes without saying that Owen didn't expect much from Arsenal before the start of the season. The Englishman had tipped Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to join Liverpool and Manchester City in the top four this season.

However, the Gunners' performances so far have forced him to take back his words. Owen now concedes that the Gunners could finish in the top four. He said:

“I personally thought it would be Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham for the top four at the start of the season. Now I am having to rethink. This team looks like it is going to burst into that. So, that’s massive progress.”

What's next for Arsenal in Premier League?

It's been a dream start for Arteta's men.

Arsenal will look to continue their perfect start to their Premier League campaign when they lock horns with Aston Villa at the Emirates on Wednesday (August 31). They'll then face their first big test of the campaign when they play away at Manchester United three days later.

Mikel Arteta's men will kickstart their UEFA Europa League campaign against FC Zurich on September 8 before returning to Premier League action against Everton three days later.

It remains to be seen how the Gunners perform in the next few games across competitions.

