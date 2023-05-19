“This should have been the team” – Real Madrid midfielder’s sister questions Ancelotti after Man City clash in now-deleted Instagram story

Dani Ceballos' sister, Salome, took shots at Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti during the Manchester City loss in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday (May 17). She believed that her brother, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez should have started.

Real Madrid were outclassed 4-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad. Bernardo Silva scored twice in the first half, while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez's second-half strikes made it a resounding win.

Salome took to Instagram during the game and posted an Instagram story, which has now been deleted:

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Dani Ceballos' sister on IG during the game (now deleted). Dani Ceballos' sister on IG during the game (now deleted). 📲 Dani Ceballos' sister on IG during the game (now deleted). https://t.co/55i24GLZ5o

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra The 2nd pic: "This should have been the team."



When there were Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez and Asensio on the pitch. The 2nd pic: "This should have been the team."When there were Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez and Asensio on the pitch. ⤵️ The 2nd pic: "This should have been the team." When there were Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez and Asensio on the pitch.

Ceballos' future at Real Madrid is in the balance, as his contract expires in the summer. He has been linked with a move back to Real Betis, whose club president Angel Haro said (via Football Espana):

"Knowing how the situation is, Dani is rushing his cards at Real Madrid. I don't know if he will renew. If he arrives at Betis this summer, it has to be within logical and economic parameters. If we move for him, it won't be at the beginning of the summer, but rather at the end."

Will Carlo Ancelotti be at Real Madrid next season?

Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane are reportedly the frontrunners for the managerial job at the Santiago Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid is in the balance, and reports suggest he could be sacked in the summer. However, midfield maestro Luka Modric reckons the Italian should continue at the Santiago Bernabeu, saying (via Sky Sports):

"Yes, I think that the Mister (coach) deserves to continue. I have no doubts. Since he arrived for the second time, he won all the titles. Last year, we had an incredible season. In Copa del Rey, in Champions League, we did very well until today. That's why I have no doubt about him staying."

He added:

"He deserves it for everything he does and everything he has done, for what he brings to this team - experience, quality. I think that we play very well, and, as I told you, there's no need to make a drama because of this defeat."

Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil national team job and reportedly has the backing of the players. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson told Sky Sports:

"I was discussing this with Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, (Eder) Militao. There is a big possibility that (Ancelotti) comes. Just look at his CV. We will know shortly whether he will be here or not."

Tite left the Brazil national team job after the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup exit in the quarterfinals, and Ancelotti has been linked with the job since December.

