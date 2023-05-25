"This is the time" - Harry Kane told to leave Tottenham amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich

Jamie Redknapp has advised Harry Kane to leave Tottenham this summer. The striker has interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, with all three looking to bolster their attack.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp claimed that Tottenham were turning into a social experience to see how far fans of a club can be pushed. He urged Kane to move away from the club and join a side that will challenge for trophies.

He said via Daily Mail:

"It's the facts. It feels Spurs are a shambles. If you are Harry Kane with one year to go, this is the time to leave - he has to push now. (Manchester) Untied, they might get someone, he missed Man City a few years ago. Right now he needs to push with one year on contract to go somewhere. Tottenham are like a social experiment of how far you can push your fans before they completely lose it. They need to do something - no one wants to lose Kane, he has been incredible but deserves better."

Kane's contract at Tottenham expires in 2024 and the striker is yet to open talks over a new deal. Spurs are keen on keeping the striker who has scored 28 goals in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea urged by William Gallas to push for Harry Kane

Chelsea are in desperate need of goals and William Gallas has urged them to sign Harry Kane. The Blues have not scored in 14 Premier League games this season and that has seen them finish in the bottom half of the table.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said:

"What Chelsea need is a striker, a world-class one. I'm sure on the market there will be options. Harry Kane is one. I know it will be hard because, unfortunately, Chelsea won't be in the Champions League, but he will have a better chance of winning the Premier League. If they are looking for a striker, Kane is perfect. But I don't think Daniel Levy will sell to Chelsea. He would put the price very high."

Chelsea's highest scorer this season has been Kai Haverz, who has notched seven goals. They will be desperate to add Kane, who has scored four times more goals than the German.

