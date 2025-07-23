"This title is only important for Chelsea" - Jose Mourinho makes claim after former team's Club World Cup triumph

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has made a curious claim about the club's FIFA Club World Cup triumph. The Blues secured the trophy this summer by defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the final.

The London giants have enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign, finishing fourth in the Premier League table and winning the UEFA Conference League. Enzo Maresca's team were quite impressive at the summer's FIFA Club World Cup as well, and are the first winners of the refurbished tournament.

Speaking to Canal 11, as cited by GOAL, Mourinho downplayed his former club's triumph.

"This Club World Cup also highlighted a kid who also had a great season at Chelsea, Cole Palmer. But this [Real Madrid] run to the semi-finals reminded me every time I went to the US for pre-season with Real Madrid, with Inter [Milan]; it reminded me of those games we played there. So, I think this World Cup title is only important for Chelsea, as they'll sell a lot of jerseys with the logo there," said Mourinho.

Interestingly, Mourinho never won the FIFA Club World Cup during his two stints at Stamford Bridge. However, the Portuguese mnanager did win the Premier League thrice, along with the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the FA Community Shield. Mourinho is currently in charge of Fenerbahce, having taken over the Turkish club last summer.

Have Chelsea set their sights on Xavi Simons this summer?

Xavi Simons

Chelsea have set their sights on Xavi Simons this summer, according to The Telegraph. The Dutch attacking midfielder is apparently open to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, the report adds that the Blues will have to offload players before they can get a deal across the line. Enzo Maresca has already strengthened his attack this summer by roping in Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, and Jamie Gittens.

Meanwhile, the London giants are also preparing to welcome Willian Estevao to their roster. However, it now appears that Chelsea want to further improve their attack and have zeroed in on Simons for the job.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign with RB Leipzig, managing 11 goals and eight assists from 33 games. The Blues are pleased with his efforts and have already enquired about his availability.

However, the move will depend on outgoings. Noni Madueke has moved to Arsenal, while the futures of Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Nicolas Jackson remain uncertain.

