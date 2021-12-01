"This is true" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's interest in Juventus superstar

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa next summer. The Italian has been one of the shining lights for Juventus and the Italian national team in recent years.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Chiesa's and is eager to bring the winger to Stamford Bridge next season.

Federico Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €40 million last summer. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign with Juventus as he scored 14 goals in 43 games in all competitions last season, helping the Bianconeri win the Coppa Italia.

Chiesa also played a starring role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph this summer. He scored two goals and was named in the Euro 2020 'Team of the Tournament' thanks to his impressive performances for Roberto Mancini's side.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Tuchel would love to have Chiesa at Chelsea, but Juventus are unlikely to sell the 24-year-old.

"The rumors start because we know that Thomas Tuchel loves this player. He thinks Chiesa is one of the best wingers in the game. He is a modern player, so Tuchel would love to have Chiesa at Chelsea and this is something true," said Romano on the Here We Go podcast.

"But Juventus are not planning to sell Chiesa. Juventus are not speaking with Chelsea. People close to Chiesa are not speaking to Chelsea. So, as of today, there is nothing."

Juventus reportedly view Chiesa as one of the players around whom the club can build a squad for the future. The Bianconceri are therefore unlikely to entertain the prospect of selling the Italian in the near future.

Juventus are, however, struggling financially and could be forced to sell some of their prized assets to raise the capital required to pay off their debts.

Reports have suggested a bid in the region of €100 million would be enough to persuade the Italian giants to part ways with Federico Chiesa.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly set to battle for Federico Chiesa, should Juventus miss out on Champions League football Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly set to battle for Federico Chiesa, should Juventus miss out on Champions League football https://t.co/d8F6oaIy7i

Chelsea will need to part ways with fringe players before they can make a move for Juventus' Federico Chiesa

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea currently possess a wealth of options in attack. The Blues arguably have one of the strongest squads in Europe.

They are favorites to win the Premier League title this season and retain their Champions League crown due to the strength in depth and quality they possess in their squad.

Thomas Tuchel is, however, keen to continue improving Chelsea, and will look to make some new signings next summer. The Blues have been linked with moves for Sevilla star Jules Kounde and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea to make a 'monster offer' of £84m for Juventus star Federico Chiesa as Thomas Tuchel seeks to strengthen his side further despite their strong start to the season. Chelsea to make a 'monster offer' of £84m for Juventus star Federico Chiesa as Thomas Tuchel seeks to strengthen his side further despite their strong start to the season. https://t.co/RjZTnJ1h2T

Chelsea will have to sell some players before making a move for any of their transfer targets.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea under the management of Thomas Tuchel and have been linked with moves away from the club.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar