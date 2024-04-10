"This is the type of profile I would be looking to bring" - Florent Malouda urges Chelsea to sign Real Madrid superstar

Florent Malouda has advised Chelsea to swoop for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos following his performance in a 3-3 draw against Manchester City.

Kroos, 34, has shone for Los Blancos this season with consistent performances in the heart of Carlo Ancelotti's midfield. The German midfielder has made 40 appearances across competitions, registering one goal and seven assists.

The 108-cap Germany international caught the eye for Real Madrid against City last night (April 9). He conducted the La Liga giants' by finding his man with seven long ball attempts.

Malouda feels Kroos is the perfect kind of profile to help boost a stagnating Chelsea side who are struggling under Mauricio Pochettino. Their former winger said (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Chelsea need one or two players like Toni Kroos. Players who have a high football IQ that they can analyse every scenario, take right decisions and lead the team. This is the type of profile I would be looking to bring. We need experienced, ambitious players."

Kroos' contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season and an extension is yet to be announced. There has been speculation that the former Bayern Munich man has already agreed on a new deal.

However, his agent could neither confirm nor deny that he's extended his stay at the Bernabeu. He's been with Los Merengues since 2014, making 457 appearances during that time, scoring 28 goals and providing 96 assists.

Pochettino has a young midfield at his disposal that has failed to reach expectations. Moises Caicedo, 22, Enzo Fernandez, 23, and Conor Gallagher, 24, are Chelsea's usual midfield trio.

Real Madrid reportedly block Chelsea's potential pursuit of Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Brahim Diaz has been a prominent member of Ancelotti's side this season after returning from a loan spell at AC Milan. The Moroccan playmaker has come in and out of the starting lineup, bagging nine goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions.

The 24-year-old's performances have seemingly caught Chelsea's attention as TEAMTalk named them as one club interested in the midfielder. He has three years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €35 million.

However, Spanish media (via the source above) reports that a potential move to Stamford Bridge is off the cards. Real Madrid aren't studying the possibility of a sale.

Diaz features in Los Blancos' plans for next season despite the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe. He's proven to be an asset starting and when coming off the bench at the Bernabeu.

