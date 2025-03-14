“This is what you want as a football player” - Alexander Isak speaks up on future amid Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool interest

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has opened up on his future amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea. The Sweden international has claimed that he is not thinking about the summer and wants to concentrate on the remainder of the season.

Ad

Newcastle United have the opportunity to win their first piece of silverware in a very long time on Sunday, March 16. They will be up against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at Wembley, who will be looking to retain the trophy.

Isak has emerged as a player in demand in recent months thanks to his exploits for Newcastle United this season. The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals in 25 Premier League games this campaign while producing five assists.

Ad

Trending

The striker has been heavily linked with an exit from St. James' Park this summer with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea all linked with his signature. However, the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad star has insisted that he has not decided anything on his future.

The Swedish striker said, as quoted by Metro:

"I am not really thinking about the summer yet. That will be a talking point when the season is finished. No talks have been held yet. I have said many times that I don’t really think too much about my future. I have said many times I am happy here and we are competing for titles, which is what you want as a football player."

Ad

Isak added:

"We have been to one final and now we are in another one. The chances are there. We should look at it one season at a time, and this season we can win a trophy. I have said many times I am focused on doing a job. All of our focus is on Sunday and bringing a trophy back."

Ad

Isak joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 in a club-record reported £63 million deal from Real Sociedad. He has scored 57 goals in 99 appearances for the Magpies till date while providing nine assists.

Liverpool ready to battle Arsenal for PL midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to go head to head against Arsenal for the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. As reported by CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United following a solid season for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Ad

Gibbs-White has been impressive for Forest this season as they find themselves third in the Premier League table. The Liverpool and Arsenal target has contributed with five goals and six assists in 24 Premier League games this campaign.

Nottingham Forest reportedly do not plan to sell their star midfielder but could be tempted if their valuation of €60 million is met. With the former Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfielder contracted at the City Ground until 2027, the Garibaldis are in a tricky situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback