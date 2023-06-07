"This is wild", "Decided to upgrade from Chelsea" - Fans react as Blues star has reportedly accepted €100m per season deal to join Saudi club

Fans have reacted on Twitter to convey their emotions as Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is reportedly set to leave Stamford Bridge soon. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the France international will join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

N'Golo Kante has been one of the most consistent defensive midfielders in the Premier League, and arguably all of Europe since joining Chelsea in 2016. Unfortunately, a serious hamstring injury derailed his 2022-23 season and he was only able to feature nine times across all competitions.

He wasn't able to make any impact at all as Chelsea finished a dismal 12th in the league with 44 points, their lowest total in the Premier League era.

N'Golo Kante's contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The Stamford Bridge faithful were hoping he would renew and stay at the club next season. Unfortunately, this won't be happening anymore as Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

His medicals have reportedly already taken place in London and the terms of his contract have been disclosed. The former Leicester star will sign a two-year-deal with an option of a further season. He will also earn a whopping €100 million-per-season salary, which includes image rights, commercial deals, and a 'creative' portfolio.

Chelsea fans have reacted on Twitter with many thanking Kante for his services to the club. They can be viewed below:

N'Golo Kante will link up with compatriot Karim Benzema, who also recently joined Al-Ittihad, in the Saudi Pro League. The pair will be looking to aid the club retain the title after they won the league this season.

Analyzing N'Golo Kante's achievements in the Premier League ahead of his Chelsea exit

N'Golo Kante may have struggled for fitness this season but he will leave the Premier League as one of the most humble and effective defensive midfielders of this generation.

The Frenchman joined Leicester City in the summer of 2015 and won the Premier League with the Foxes in his debut season. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his high-level performances. He made the most tackles (175) and most interceptions (157) out of any player in the league.

Kante joined Chelsea the following season for £32 million. He won his second Premier League title with the Blues and was once again named in the PFA Team of the Year. The 31-year-old was also named the Premier League Player of the Season for his high-level performances.

He won five more major trophies for Chelsea during his seven-year tenure at Stamford Bridge, including the UEFA Champions League. In total, he made 269 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists.

