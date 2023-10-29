"This year, they both deserve to win" - Pep Guardiola makes Ballon d'Or claim involving Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland deserve to win the Ballon d'Or. The Spaniard stated that France Football should consider giving it to both of them.

Speaking to the media after the 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, October 29, the manager was asked who he was backing in the Ballon d'Or race. He wants Messi and Haaland to share the trophy and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"The Ballon d'Or? I have great affection for both Messi and Haaland. If Messi wins, it will be a fair win because of the World Cup, and if Haaland wins, it will be fair to the season he had. They should give two awards this year, they both deserve to win."

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 30. Messi is leading the race as per reports, with some stating that the Inter Miami star has already been informed he is the winner.

Pep Guardiola has always backed Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola spoke about the Ballon d'Or race earlier this month and stated that he was pushing for two sections in the award. He believes that one should be going to Lionel Messi while the other should be for Erling Haaland.

The Spanish tactician was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Always I said the Ballon d'Or should be in two sections; one for Lionel Messi, then after another one so Haaland should win, yes. We won the treble, he scored a million goals. The worst season for Messi is the best for the rest of the players. Both deserve it. Realistically I want Haaland to have it cause he helped us achieve what we achieved, I would love it. But Messi won the World Cup."

Guardiola added:

"Egotistically I would say I want Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved. I would love it but I won't tell you it's unfair if Leo wins. It's nice that many players for Man City will be there for the first time in many years and challenging for these trophies. That makes us so proud for our organisation."

Lionel Messi was key for Argentina as they lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. He also played a vital role in helping PSG secure the Ligue 1 title and won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami.

Erling Haaland also had a stunning season 2022-23 in which he helped Manchester City win the treble. He scored 36 goals in the Premier League season – breaking the record for most goals in a season.