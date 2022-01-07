“This year is going to be a long one” – Former Barcelona star drops bold claim about only condition in which Lionel Messi could stay at PSG next season

Former Barcelona player Lobo Carrasco has claimed Lionel Messi could leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after just one season at the French club.

Messi made a sensational move to PSG from his long-term club Barcelona after a trophy-laden 17 seasons last summer. During his time with Blaugrana, he won the Ballon d’Or six times before winning his seventh this year after making the move. However, things have not gone as planned at PSG, especially with respect to his individual numbers.

Messi has scored five times in five UCL group stage appearances but still has only one goal in Ligue 1 this season. Rumors about the Argentinian’s family not being happy at Barcelona followed his own admission that one day he wants to return to the club. Carrasco has claimed that PSG’s season might have a major impact on Lionel Messi’s future:

"If he succeeds, which means winning the Champions League, he could extend his stay for another year. If PSG don't win the Champions League then this year is going to be a long one. I don't think he regrets his decision in a sporting sense, but on a personal level he realised (he made a mistake)."

Can Lionel Messi leave PSG after just one season at the club?

As mentioned above, PSG’s season has not gone exactly to plan thus far. Neymar is out with a long-term injury and will be unavailable until the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe is reportedly likely to move away in the summer. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United managerial job for quite some time as well.

PSG are the runaway leaders in Ligue 1 but their Champions League performances have been far from ideal. The manner in which they lost against Manchester City at the Etihad in November in the group stage led to widespread criticism of Pochettino as well.

The Argentinian manager has already expressed his frustration related to the challenges of playing Mbappe, Neymar and Messi in the same starting lineup.

Messi has arrived from a club that for years strived to create a team around him to one where he has had to share the limelight. The result has been a reduction in goal involvement despite his overall performances being up to the usual standard.

Winning trophies and the elusive Champions League for PSG might convince him to stay. But Messi will obviously have one eye at Ballon d’Or 2022. His current domestic return will make it extremely difficult for the Argentinian to be among the contenders next season.

While a return to Barcelona has already been teased, Messi might feel like he has a point to prove at PSG in the coming months.

