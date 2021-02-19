Thomas Muller chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller's take on the age-old Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate put things in perspective for football fans across the world. The German lavished praise on both players and looked back on the times he squared up against them for club and country.

Speaking at a press conference in 2020 (quotes via besoccer.com), Muller's interesting take on the topic was much debated at the time. While the Bayern Munich star admitted that he'd have liked to have played alongside Lionel Messi at the start of his career, he added that he'd need Cristiano Ronaldo more as a teammate currently.

"At the start of my career, I'd have liked to play with Messi because at that time I was going into the area more and scoring more. Now I get more assists and I'd need Cristiano more. But I have Robert 'Lewandgoalski', who is in impressive form"

"I take my hat off to both of them for everything they have done. But on the way to winning the World Cup, I played against both of them and we beat them just like when we reached the Champions League finals and when we won it in 2013. Every player needs a good team"

Muller sang Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's praise, but the German was quick to admit he was happy to play alongside Robert Lewandowski, who has cemented his status as one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the brink of European elimination

While reigning European champions Bayern Munich are yet to play the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, both Barcelona and Juventus suffered defeats earlier this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side were downed 2-1 in Portugal by an exciting FC Porto side, while Kylian Mbappe put Lionel Messi and co to the sword with a stunning hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-1 victory.

Having entered the twilight years of their careers, it might not be long before the likes of Mbappe and Erling Haaland take over the reins from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.