Thomas Müller reacts to Bayern Munich drawing Manchester City in UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Müller has recalled Pep Guardiola’s departure after his side drew Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The Bavarians dominated Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 with a convincing 3-0 aggregate victory. They learned on Friday (March 17) that they will face City in the quarterfinals with Guardiola set to make his return to the Allianz Arena.

The Spanish coach spent three seasons with Bayern from 2013 to 2016, winning the Bundesliga title three times. Müller impressed under Guardiola’s management, scoring 79 goals and providing 47 assists in 148 games across competitions. He is looking forward to doing battle against his former coach's Cityzens, saying (via iMiaSanMia):

"Quarterfinals against Manchester City. Look time ago Pep left here in Bayern and now the first game against his team. Looking forward to it and very happy that the last game is in Munich."

Bayern will travel to the Etihad on April 11 for the first leg before hosting Manchester City at the Allianz Arena in the second leg on April 18. The two sides are tied at three wins apiece in the history of Europe's elite club competition.

Guardiola failed to win the Champions League during his time with the Bundesliga giants. He is still yet to win the trophy with City. He will have to go through his former employers to do so this season.

Whichever side progresses to the semifinals will face the winners of Real Madrid and Chelsea. The two European heavyweights have been drawn in the same route as Bayern and City to the final in Istanbul.

Manchester City boss Guardiola's explanation for leaving Bayern Munich in 2016

Pep Guardiola wanted a job in England after leaving Bayern.

Guardiola left Bayern in 2016, with many questioning his decision. It was his shortest stint in charge of a club as he managed four seasons with Barcelona. He is in the midst of his seventh campaign with Manchester City.

The Spaniard explained why he departed the Allianz Arena by claiming he wanted to take up a job in the Premier League. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I haven't decided on a new club yet. I want to experience a new city and I want to work in England. That is the reason I have taken this decision."

Guardiola added that he would've considered remaining with Bayern if he was older:

"I have some offers from England, but I've not signed anything yet. If I were 60, 65-years-old, I'd stick with Bayern, but I think I'm too young. I need a new challenge."

Guardiola has gone on to win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four League Cups at the Etihad. He boasts a record of 290 wins in 394 games with the Cityzens.

