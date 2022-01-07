Thomas Tuchel accusing Lukaku of being ‘overweight’ led to controversial Chelsea interview: Reports

According to a report by Football Insider, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's recent explosive interview came after manager Thomas Tuchel labeled him 'overweight'.

Lukaku, in his interview, criticized Tuchel's methods at the club and expressed his frustration at being left out of the squad multiple times.

However, the 28-year-old Belgian international then apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chelsea fans in a recent video message.

Football Insider's report revealed through a Chelsea insider that Tuchel was unhappy with Romelu Lukaku's weight after his return to Chelsea. According to reports, Lukaku has gained almost 8-9 kilograms since his exit from Inter Milan. This was not well received by the manager and the two had an intense conversation over it.

Tuchel reportedly called upon Lukaku to his office and questioned him about why he was not as fast and physical on the pitch. The player did not like getting quizzed over his weight and went on to give the controversial interview to Sky Italia.

In the controversial video, Lukaku expressed a heartfelt urge to return to the San Siro and play for Inter Milan again. However, Inter Milan fans said they did not want those players back who left when the club was facing financial issues.

Thomas Tuchel did not entertain an overt expression of displeasure by Lukaku either. He benched him despite being fit for the Liverpool clash which ended in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The coach-player duo have had meetings since the interview to break the ice. It was after these meetings that Lukaku issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of Chelsea fans.

Lukaku said:

"I'm sorry for the upset, because you guys know the connection I have with this club since my teenage years. So you know, I totally understand you guys being upset. ''

