Thomas Tuchel admits he was surprised by rumors of an agreement between Bayern Munich star and PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he was surprised by the rumors of Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez reaching an agreement with the Parisian club.

There have been widespread reports that the French full-back has agreed to join the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Bayern coach Tuchel, however, was a bit taken aback by the claims. In a recent press conference, the German manager said (via RMC Sport):

"I heard (these rumours) and I was surprised. Lucas plays a big role in my projects, he is a leader for me."

Lucas Hernandez, 27, has been a part of the Bavarian's squad since 2019 and has so far made 107 appearances for the club. The former Atletico Madrid player has been out of action since suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG are reportedly interested in the player. There have been claims that Hernandez has already agreed personal terms with the French club. However, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel clearly didn't entertain the idea. Tuchel further provided an update on Hernandez's fitness, saying:

"Lucas won't be in the squad tomorrow (Saturday). It would be more than irresponsible to include him. He only trained partially and without contact."

PSG are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona attacker to convince Kylian Mbappe

L'Equipe reported that Kylian Mbappe is refraining from the idea of activating an extension to his contract beyond 2023-24. While PSG are not looking to sell the Frenchman this summer at any cost, they are keen to convince their talisman to stay.

In a bid to do so, the Ligue 1 giants have turned their attention to Mbappe's international teammate Ousmane Dembele. The winger extended his contract with Barcelona until 2024 last season.

However, his release clause will drop down to €50 million in the summer, making Dembele an affordable option for top European clubs. Barca, though, are keen on extending the attacker's current deal.

Poll : 0 votes