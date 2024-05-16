Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in the upcoming transfer window. He is set to sign a two-year contract extension at the club under a few conditions, with one of them being the signing of the Portuguese midfielder.

In February, Tuchel had announced that he would be departing the Allianz Arena at the end of the season. However, the two parties seem to have had a change of heart, and a contract extension for atleast another season now seems highly likely for the German.

According to The Independent, Tuchel has a couple of demands before agreeing to an extension. One of those demands is reportedly the signing of Fernandes from Manchester United.

Older reports from The Independent have suggested that Fernandes might be unsettled under manager Erik ten Hag, which could lead to him seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

The Manchester United captain is enjoying yet another impressive campaign in 2023-24. He has found the back of the net 15 times and set his teammates up on 12 occasions in 46 games across all competitions for the Red Devils.

With rumours linking Bayern's Jamal Musiala with a move to Manchester City, Fernandes would become a direct replacement for the German midfielder.

The Portuguese playmaker's contract lasts till the end of the 2025-26 season, which could make it tricky for the Bavarians to make a move this summer.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes makes blunt reply about his future amid Bayern Munich interest

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has stated that he will remain at Old Trafford for as long as the club want him to, amid interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils' captain has been one of their standout players since his arrival at the club in 2020. He has been a constant performer in United's topsy-turvy 2023-24, playing through injuries and constantly changing lineups under manager Erik ten Hag.

This season marked the fourth straight campaign with 10+ goals and assists for Fernandes in United colours. His impressive performances have justifiably attracted interest from Thomas Tuchel, who has demanded the Bayern Munich board to bring him to the club.

Amid all the rumours, Fernandes was asked about his future at Old Trafford. He bluntly replied (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I will be here till when the club wants me and the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don't want me, then I will go."

Expand Tweet

Manchester United are on the verge of missing out on European football altogether. If they finish eighth, where they are currently placed in the Premier League, it will be interesting to see where 29-year-old Bruno Fernandes commits his future.