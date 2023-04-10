"Thomas Tuchel can call me at any time" - Ex-Bayern Munich star jokingly urges Bundesliga giants to sign him again for UCL clash with Manchester City

Arjen Robben has joked that his former club Bayern Munich should re-sign him ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Manchester City. The two sides are set to face off in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

The now-retired winger Robben has a good record against Manchester City, winning six times and losing just once in seven matches against them. When asked about his positive record against the reigning Premier League champions, he urged Bayern Munich to sign him in time for the quarterfinal clash.

He said (via FCBtv/MiaSanMia):

"Bayern should sign me again, Thomas Tuchel can call me at any time (laughs). No, jokes aside, that's no longer possible. I mostly have good memories (v City). The first that comes to mind is the 3-1 away win with Bayern in the 2013 Champions League. That was an absolutely top game from us. In general, the atmosphere in England is nice with the fans, playing there is always special"

Robben also reserved words of praise for Pep Guardiola, having played under from 2013 to 2016. He said:

"He is very good at setting up his team. I have a lot of respect for his work. No matter where he works, you can see his handwriting. The three years with him were special for me. I had many great coaches and from a footballing point of view he was the best"

Speaking about the clash against the Cityzens and the competition in general, Robben said:

"It's definitely a top game, it could have been the final. It's going to be very interesting and I'm looking forward to watching it."

He added:

"This competition is special, the anthem before the games is special. Winning the Champions League is the greatest thing a player or a club can achieve. You face the best teams in the world and the best players in the world."

"Meeting between two of the best managers in the world" - Ilkay Gundogan on UCL clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich

Ahead of Manchester City's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Bayern Munich, Ilkay Gundogan hailed both teams' managers, calling them the "best in the world."

Gundogan, who has played under both Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, said (via BILD):

“It’s a meeting between two of the best managers in the world. Both stand for their style and love for details.”

Speaking about the new Bayern Munich manager, the Manchester City skipper said:

“Training under him was of extreme quality and intensity. He loves details, for example he would cut many sequences to show you exactly what he wants to see and also what worked well. That helped me make very big steps forward, although it was only a season. He (Tuchel) is someone who says his opinion openly. For me that’s something that speaks for him and not against him.”

