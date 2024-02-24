Thomas Tuchel comments on his future amid links with Manchester United and Barcelona 

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up about his future amid links with Manchester United and Barcelona.

It was announced earlier this week that the German coach would part ways with the Bavarians at the end of the season, coming to a mutual agreement after multiple discussions.

The statement included comments from Tuchel, who said:

"We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

While Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen added:

"In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season."

Although it's been just a few days since the news broke out, Tuchel has already been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United (via Barca Universal).

Despite the rumors, the former Chelsea manager insists that he is completely focused on Bayern Munich until the end of the season. Tuchel said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Nothing's going to happen with me before the end of the season. I have a very high professional expectation of myself and that's completely dedicated to Bayern Munich until the end of the season."

Barcelona manager Xavi announced at the end of January his decision to step down as head coach this summer. Meanwhile, there has been speculation over Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United due in part to their inconsistent form and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent minority stake acquisition.

"He’s making the difference" - Barcelona boss Xavi heaps praise on Manchester United loanee

Xavi has lauded Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood for his performances for Getafe in La Liga this season. The English attacker joined the Spanish side on a season-long loan on the final day of the summer transfer window last year.

The Spanish manager admitted that Manchester United loanee could pose an attacking threat ahead of Barcelona's clash against Getafe on Saturday (February 24). Xavi said during his pre-match press conference (via Football Espana):

“We won’t do anything special to. He is a player we have to keep an eye on, very fast, very good in one-on-ones, he’s making the difference for them.”

Greenwood has put in some impressive performances this campaign, recording seven goals and five assists in 24 appearances across competitions.