Thomas Tuchel confirms 2 Chelsea stars are ruled out of Premier League clash against against Tottenham 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso will both miss the Blues' clash with Tottenham Hotspur, as per football.london.

In his press conference ahead of the clash with London rivals Spurs on August 14, Tuchel discussed the availability of the duo.

Kovacic was an unused substitute in Chelsea's season-opening 2-1 victory over Everton on August 6.

He appears to have incurred a knee injury which will keep him out of Sunday's game against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, there has been much speculation over Alonso's future, who is desiring a move to Barcelona.

He may be getting his transfer as Tuchel has said regarding his situation:

"Marcos Alonso is not in training at the moment as he tries to finalise his move, so he won't be in contention for Sunday."

The Spaniard reportedly asked Tuchel not to be selected for the win over Everton last weekend.

The Blues signed Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella for £58.77 million only leading to more rumors regarding an exit for Alonso.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their 2-1 win over Everton when they host Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's side also won their season-opening fixture 4-1 against Southampton and are being tipped to contend with the Blues for a top-four finish.

Chelsea defender Alonso nears move to Barcelona

Alonso's Blues adventure appears to be ending

Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 having joined from Serie A side Fiorentina for £20.7 million.

He has gone on to make 211 appearances for the west London club, scoring 29 goals whilst providing 23 assists.

His place in the Blues' starting XI has been under speculation for a number of seasons, especially following the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester back in 2020.

Chilwell's long-term injury incurred last season led to Alonso becoming first-choice left back in his absence.

He impressed last campaign, making 46 appearances, scoring five goals whilst making six assists.

But with Chilwell's return to action and Cucurella having arrived, a departure for the Spaniard seems for the best and Barca are a keen suitor.

The former Bolton Wanderers defender will leave Stamford Bridge with a trophy cabinet glistening in medals.

Alonso has won the UEFA Champions League trophy, the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup during his time at Chelsea.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca are set to activate their fourth economic lever.

They have sold 24.5% of Barça Studios to Orpheus Media for (£84.7 million) €100 million which should see them push through their move for Alonso.

