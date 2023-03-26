Thomas Tuchel planning to raid former club Chelsea after being appointed Bayern Munich boss: Reports 

Newly-appointed Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly looking to hire his former Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry at the German club.

Tuchel was recently appointed as Bayern manager in a dramatic turn of events. The Bavarians, quite surprisingly, sacked Julian Nagelsmann despite the club being in contention to win the treble this season.

Tuchel has been on the sidelines since being sacked by the Blues in September. Wrapping up the German as their new coach wasn't a very complicated task for Bayern.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss has now revealed that his long-time partners Arno Michaels and Zsolt Low would be part of the crew. He is also looking to bring in Barry from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Tuchel told the media about his backroom staff (via Mirror):

"My coaching staff wasn't prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over 10 years, will be there. We're hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea."

Barry used to be a professional footballer and played as a midfielder for several lower-division English clubs. Since his 2001 retirement, the now 36-year-old has quickly found success in the field of coaching.

Chelsea star backed to make an impact this season

Chelsea signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven in the winter transfer window. Since his January move, Madueke has shown signs of quality in the limited playing time that he has gotten.

England under-21 manager Lee Carsley has now urged the Blues to hand the youngster more chances. He said (via Evening Standard):

“I think his style of play will really suit the Premier League. He’s exciting, fast, direct, and very versatile but what we have to remember is he is still young. He is going to need time, match minutes, the time to work on his game but he has high potential."

Carsley added:

“Like a lot of the younger players, he just needs an opportunity. They need opportunities to show that talent and given a run of games he will be fine.”

The comments came after Madueke scored a goal and registered two assists in England under-21's latest clash against France under-21 on March 25.

The youngster has made four appearances for Chelsea.

