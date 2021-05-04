Thomas Tuchel reveals the big difference between Chelsea and PSG

Thomas Tuchel has finally highlighted the difference between managing Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The German has claimed that the Premier League is 'brutal' and gives him no breathing space.

Chelsea appointed Thomas Tuchel in January after sacking Frank Lampard. The German has done well so far, losing just two matches – one against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League and the other to FC Porto in the Champions League.

The manager was talking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid when he was asked about the difference between managing Chelsea and PSG. He told Le10 Sport:

"To go from Ligue 1 to the Premier League? It's brutal, honestly. Very brutal. In France, we played the same number of matches, two cups and there are also 20 teams in the Championship. But the intensity and challenge of the Championship are really very different here. It's a completely different level.

"It's pretty ruthless, it keeps you on your own and it makes you get up early in the morning. There is simply no time to breathe. There is not too much time to sit down, to be relaxed or comfortable. And that's a good thing, it sharpens your mentality and mind. That's what I find impressive in this club."

Tuchel also pointed out how much importance the Chelsea players give to their fitness.

"Everyone is on the front line. Players are aware of these challenges and requirements. They are up to the task of recovering, in their approach to their work, during the time they spend here at the club. Everyone at the club is aware of what it takes to be in shape. That's why it's impressive," he said.

Chelsea have the edge over Real Madrid

Chelsea managed to return to London last week with a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg. The Blues got the away goal but will be disappointed at not ending the tie early as they missed multiple chances to score.

Real Madrid come into the game on Wednesday knowing they have to score at all costs to have a chance of making it to the final. Chelsea just need a clean sheet and they will be through, regardless of how many goals they score.