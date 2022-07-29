"Those are the greatest differences that I see between the two best players on the planet" – Carlos Tevez's accurate analysis of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate resurfaces

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both still going strong for their respective clubs and countries despite being in the twilight of their careers.

With the two superstars gearing up to give us another episode of their eternal rivalry next season, old comments from former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez accurately analyzing the difference between them have resurfaced.

It was during an interview Carlos Tevez had with ESPN Argentina shortly after he returned from his short spell with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in 2018.

The Argentine, who has played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, stated that while the Portuguese had to work hard to raise his game to the top, his Argentine counterpart had the magic in him naturally.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Carlos Tevez has no time for this Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. Carlos Tevez has no time for this Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. https://t.co/qRbDKIJ6dJ

"Cristiano is totally different to Messi," Tevez told ESPN Argentina (via OneFootball). "When Leo was starting out, he didn't touch a gym. But Cristiano was there in the morning, afternoon and evening, all the time.

"Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, while for Leo it comes naturally. Those are the greatest differences that I see between the two best players on the planet.

"Messi plays another sport. For Messi to score three goals [in any given game] is normal," he added.

Carlos Tevez is indeed in a good position to weigh in on the Messi-Ronaldo debate, having played with and against both players several times in his career.

The former Manchester City forward spent two years with Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United and also lined up alongside Messi in the Argentina national team.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC There is no Messi vs. Ronaldo debate for Van Basten 🤐 There is no Messi vs. Ronaldo debate for Van Basten 🤐 https://t.co/fyw1vhnXuv

The 38-year-old also played against both players during his time as a Juventus player, beating Ronaldo's Real Madrid side in the Champions League semifinals in 2015 before bowing out to Messi's Barcelona in the final.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: Who currently leads the GOAT debate?

The GOAT debate doesn't seem to be slowing down at all.

As things stand, Lionel Messi apparently has the edge over his eternal rival in the Greatest of all Time (GOAT) debate after laying hands on his seventh Ballon d'Or award last year.

The 35-year-old also led Argentina to claim two major honors within the last 13 months, namely the Copa America and the Finalissima.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward also edges out the Manchester United winger in terms of the number of European Golden Boot wins (6:4).

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is still the highest goalscorer in men's international football history and the UEFA Champions League.

