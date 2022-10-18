"Those things can be noticed and that’s a problem” – Louis Saha reminds Manchester United star ‘he’s not in League Two’ in damning assessment after Newcastle game

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has slammed midfielder Fred after his performance in the Red Devils' goalless draw against Newcastle United on October 16.

The Brazilian midfielder started the Premier League game at Old Trafford but failed to make any impact for the hosts. He lost possession 16 times, won just three of his 12 duels, and made two fouls.

Fred has often come under criticism and this time it has come from Saha, who believes that the Brazilian should be doing more in the attack. He stated that the former Shakhtar Donetsk man needs to help his side more, as he said (via Metro):

"Every player has to do more in the Manchester United side, not just Fred. But if Roy Keane was playing today and was a part of this team, he would be shouting, even if you’re playing well. If anyone believes they shouldn’t approve, they shouldn’t be in a Premier League team."

He added:

"Fred has been criticised again because there are two roles, balance the team where you have to be solid, but you have to help your teammates up front. There are times when Fred has the opportunity to pass the ball forwards but he takes one or two touches too much."

Saha also reminded Fred that since he is playing for Manchester United, his performances will always be under the radar. He said:

"‘Those things can be noticed and that’s a problem. Fred is playing for Manchester United, he’s not in League Two, and everyone will have an opinion on his performances."

Fred has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season. He joined the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and has since made 168 appearances, registering eight goals and 13 assists.

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils struggled to find the net in their previous two games in all competitions.

They had a staggering 34 shots on goal against Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on October 13. However, it took a Scott McTominay winner in stoppage time to secure all three points.

Manchester United then played out a goalless draw against Newcastle.

Manager Erik ten Hag will hope for quick improvement as they face two tough tests in four days. The Red Devils will host Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 before facing Chelsea away on October 22.

