"Those are the two big goals" - Journalist provides interesting transfer update involving 2 Chelsea transfer targets

Notable transfer journalist Gianluca di Marzio has provided an update concerning Chelsea's transfer targets this summer.

Speaking to Wett Freunde, Di Marzio discussed potential movements for Sevilla star Jules Kounde and RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol to Stamford Bridge.

He said:

“Kounde, they wanted him last year. They tried a lot and were close to an agreement, but there were problems. Kounde is a top player, a top defender in Europe. It depends on the new ownership what the budget is and what the priorities are. Without Rüdiger and Christensen they will have to buy at least one defender and Kounde is a top solution."

He continued:

"Gvardiol is a good player, not as good as Kounde but those are the two big goals. I repeat myself, but it will depend on who makes the decisions. Marina Granovskaia or another sports director. Thomas Tuchel knows what the club needs, but it simply depends on whether Marina is negotiating or someone else. They just have to solve that quickly.”

Both Kounde and Gvardiol have impressed for their respective sides recently, providing stability in the defense. With the Blues looking to revamp their defensive squad, the duo are viable targets who could move to Stamford Bridge if negotiations pull through.

Did Marcos Alonso miss his last game in a Chelsea shirt?

Chelsea full-back Marcus Alonso might have missed his last game for the club against Watford, especially if he ends up leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Spaniard has come in handy for the Blues on several occasions but is believed to be one of the players on their way out.

Alonso, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before stints at Bolton Wanderers and Fiorentina, has had a good time in west London. He was expected to only play a backup role to Ben Chilwell, but the Englishman’s ACL injury gave Alonso a chance to play and shine for the Blues this season.

The Spaniard is expected to make a move to Barcelona in the summer, with Xavi set to continue his rebuild of the Catalan side. He could potentially be joined at Camp Nou by Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, with both players set to leave on free transfers when their contracts at Stamford Bridge expire.

If Alonso does leave Chelsea this summer, he will go to the next stage of his career on a high, having helped the Blues guarantee Champions League football. Nevertheless, the Spaniard’s future will be ironed out in the coming weeks.

