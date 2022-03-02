“Those two are not going to be a million miles away” – Paul Merson names 2 teams who can win Champions League this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has claimed Liverpool and Chelsea have a good chance of winning the UEFA Champions League this season. He claimed this following the two teams' clash in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Liverpool ran out 11-10 winners on penalties in what was a scintillating affair between the two Premier League giants. Both teams' performances have been highly praised following the game.

Merson believes the form on display during Sunday's final from both sides will do well for them in the Champions League.

Writing for Sky Sports, Merson said:

“Those two are not going to be a million miles away. They have got the best two defences in Europe and if you want to win (UCL) football over two legs, you need to keep clean sheets."

Indeed, both sides' defenses were at their best during Sunday's final. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip nullified Chelsea's attack. At the other end, Thiago Silva was at his usual best. But goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy's efforts have seen many give the Senegalese the man of the match for his performance.

Merson continued:

“They are so good at the back. I watch Man City and they will give you a chance. I think Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League than the Premier League."

Both Chelsea and Liverpool go into the second-leg of their UCL last 16 tie with a 2-0 lead and look likely to cruise through to the quarter-finals.

The Blues defeated Lille at Stamford Bridge to put themselves on the verge of the next round. Liverpool went to the San Siro and put two past Inter Milan.

Are Chelsea and Liverpool favorites for the Champions League?

Chelsea won the Champions League last season.

With each passing year, the expectation is that Manchester City will finally win their first UCL and yet somehow they falter.

Last season was the same old story for Pep Guardiola as his side came up short against Chelsea in the final.

The experience that Thomas Tuchel's side now have will be hugely beneficial as they look to defend the trophy.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are the tournament's most successful English side, having won it six times. They last won it in the 2018-19 season, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the final.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Premier League

Champions League

Super Cup

Club World Cup

League Cup

Jurgen Klopp only needs one more trophy to complete club football at Liverpool:
Premier League
Champions League
Super Cup
Club World Cup
League Cup
FA Cup

That know-how and now a squad brimming with talent in depth could see them once again lift the trophy come May.

Edited by Aditya Singh