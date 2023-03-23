"Thought he would be on the list" - Manchester City star Ederson admits he was 'surprised' by Liverpool star's snub from Brazil national team

Manchester City star Ederson Moraes has admitted he was surprised to see Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker excluded from Brazil's squad for the upcoming international friendly against Morocco.

Alisson has largely been Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper for around seven years and has amassed 61 caps for his country. The 30-year-old, however, was left out of interim manager Ramon Menezes' squad for March.

Liverpool haven't had a particularly good season as they have been dumped out of all cup competitions and sit sixth in the league table. Alisson has nevertheless been one of their standout players throughout the course of the campaign.

Ederson, who has majorly been Alisson's backup in recent years under former manager Tite, is now expected to start against Morocco on March 25 in Tangier.

The Manchester City shot-stopper said in an interview (h/t Metro):

"The first moment I saw the list I was surprised, but it’s the coach’s decision. They are choices, I thought he would be on the list, but he was not. I do not know why, if it is a matter of opportunities for younger players. But we have to work, give our best, every day there is a good new player who can take that responsibility too."

Alisson helped Brazil win the 2019 Copa America.

Asked if he is now aiming to be Brazil's No. 1 between the sticks, the 29-year-old replied:

"I think it’s too early for that [talk of him being number one]. Of course it is always important to start a cycle, for me it is no different and I hope to start in the best way possible."

Palmeiras' Weverton (35) and Mycael (19) of Athletico Paranaense are the other two goalkeepers named in Brazil's current squad. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have also been excluded from Menezes' 23-man list.

Manchester City and Liverpool set for PL showdown which could decide title race

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to add another chapter to their newfound rivalry when they meet at the Etihad on April 1.

Once again, the Reds could directly determine Manchester City's fate in a Premier League title race. This time, however, they could be helping out Arsenal more than themselves.

Although a win here would be massive for the Reds' top-four hopes, it could have far greater consequences for the Gunners' season. Manchester City trail league-leaders Arsenal by eight points with a game in hand.

With 69 points from 28 games so far, manager Mikel Arteta's side are on course for their first league title since 2004. Bukayo Saka, for one, recognizes the importance of this encounter.

Liverpool, meanwhile, trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (49) by seven points with two games in hand.

