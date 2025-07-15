“Through it all, you kept your head up” - Lewis Hamilton says he’s ‘proud’ of Chelsea star after Club World Cup success 

Lewis Hamilton has sent a message to Chelsea captain Reece James after the Blues' FIFA Club World Cup win. The F1 legend took to Instagram to share the Englishman's post with the trophy and wrote a small caption.

Ad

The seven-time F1 world champion wrote:

"Through it all, you kept your head up and kept pushing! Proud of you brother"

James captained Chelsea in the 2024/25 season as they won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Speaking to the media after the 3-0 win over PSG in the final on Sunday, July 13, the defender said that it was a statement win for the club.

Ad

Trending

He added that it showed how much the club has moved in the right direction and said (via BBC Sport):

"I think for sure we are moving in the right direction, you know, winning this trophy against such good opposition. It's a big statement. I'm happy with how much the club has progressed and how next season we're competing in the Premier League, to win the title and compete and to go far in the Champions League as well."

Ad

Donald Trump was on the stage to hand Chelsea the trophy at the MetLife Stadium. The US President decided to stay back with the players for the trophy lift and James admitted that he was confused by the decision.

He stated:

"I think the first thing I have to say is that it probably highlights how big the tournament is. The coverage for the tournament and the final was huge. Answering your question, before, they told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay."

Ad

Cole Palmer scored twice in the first 30 minutes of the game, before assisting Joao Pedro for a third, to put Enzo Maresca's men in cruise control at half-time in the final. Chelsea managed to hold on to their lead in the second half, sealing a 3-0 win and becoming the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup champions.

Lewis Hamilton almost became a co-owner at Chelsea in 2022

Lewis Hamilton was a part of the INEOS-led consortium that made a bid to buy Chelsea in 2022. Despite being an Arsenal fan, the F1 legend admitted that he was interested in the opportunity and said (via TNT Sports)

Ad

"Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world. When I heard about the opportunity, I was like wow, this is a great opportunity to be part of something so great."

Serena Williams was also a part of the consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton. However, they failed to win the bid and lost out to BlueCo - the consortium led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More