"Thrown under the bus" - Alejandro Garnacho and brother hit out at Ruben Amorim's decision after Manchester United lose UEL final

Alejandro Garnacho and his brother have hit out at Ruben Amorim and hinted at a Manchester United exit. The winger was unhappy to have played just 20 minutes in the Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur, while his brother claimed that the manager threw the youngster under the bus.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Garnacho expressed surprise at being benched by Amorim despite starting a majority of Europa League matches this season. He hinted that it was time to rethink his future at the club and said (via the Daily Mail):

"I played every round to help the team reach the final, and today I only got 20 minutes. I don't know. I will try to enjoy the summer and then see what happens."

His brother, who also acts as his agent, was quick ot react on Instagram.

"Working as no one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus. Wowe hahahahahaha," he wrote.

The 20-year-old was linked with an exit in the January transfer window but could not secure a move away. Chelsea, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid were linked with the Manchester United star, and reportedly remain interested in the winger.

Manchester United won't miss Alejandro Garnacho, claims Paul Parker

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker spoke to BetFred earlier this season and opined that the club would not miss Alejandro Garnacho if he was sold. The 61-year-old also hinted that the winger will regret his decision should he leave Old Trafford.

"Regarding Garnacho, if someone new were to come in, I don’t think he holds the same as Mainoo. Would he be missed in that sense? I would personally say no, not at all really, and doubt he would be missed too much if he were to go," Parker said (via GOAL).

"It appears that he is already looking for that move anyway and will go once he thinks that a big club abroad is going to be better than Manchester United. I think he will only find out once he gets there that it won’t be the same. He will understand that where he is now is virtually as good as it gets, and he needs to show everything," he added.

Garnacho has registered 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games across competitions this season. It remains to be seen if he will be at the club next season. Interestingly, the Red Devils wanted £70 million for the Argentine in the January window.

