Tickets for Inter Miami's friendly against Hong Kong Select XI selling for £600 despite no Lionel Messi guarantees

Inter Miami's tickets for their upcoming friendly with Hong Kong Select XI are reportedly selling for £600 without Lionel Messi's guaranteed presence (via Goal).

The Herons are preparing for the start of the new MLS season, which will see them take on Real Salt Lake in their first game on February 21. Before that, the Miami-based outfit are set to complete their pre-season tour in the Far East, where they face the Hong Kong-based stars.

Although Messi remains a doubt for this fixture, Inter Miami have reportedly confirmed that several marquee players will be on the pitch. That could mean the likes of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez in action.

Despite a slim chance of seeing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner on the pitch, tickets were sold out in under an hour. The aforementioned same source confirms that the entrance passes are available for £1,200 a pair on the Viagogo resale site.

Messi has created quite the buzz since joining Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a free transfer. He has made 14 appearances across competitions, bagging 11 goals and five assists.

He also helped them win their first-ever trophy by scoring 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup appearances.

PSG chairman responds to Lionel Messi's complaints

Lionel Messi

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Lionel Messi showed the French giants a lack of respect following his exit. The Argentine captain complained last year that his World Cup success in Qatar was not celebrated at the Parc des Princes.

Messi spent two seasons with the Ligue 1 side from 2021 to 2023, where he scored 32 goals and assisted 35 in 75 games. Despite his contributions, Al-Khelaifi said about the Inter Miami superstar's comments (via People):

"He's (Lionel Messi) not a bad guy, but I don't like it. I'll say, not just for him, but for everyone, we talk when we're there, not when we're gone. That's not our style. ... I have great respect for (Messi), but if someone wants to speak badly about Paris Saint-Germain afterwards, that's not good. That's not respect."

Messi scored seven goals and bagged three assists in Qatar, winning the Golden Ball. He scored twice in the final against France (3-3), which was settled on penalties (4-2), where he also converted his effort.