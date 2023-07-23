"Ticks a lot of boxes" - Journalist says Arsenal are still in the race to sign £40 million-rated Chelsea target

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts recently claimed that the Gunners are still in the race with Chelsea to sign Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus joined Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer of 2020 for €9 on a five-year contract. He had his breakthrough campaign last season, scoring an impressive 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old is as versatile as he is an attacking threat. He can be deployed as an attacking midfielder and a winger so it comes as no surprise to see both Arsenal and Chelsea interested in acquiring his services.

Chelsea are reported to be ahead in the race with David Ornstein reporting that the Blues are willing to sign the Ghana international. However, Charlie Watts believes that Mohammed Kudus would be willing to join the Gunners.

He spoke to TEAMtalk (via The Boot Room):

“He [Kudus] is definitely a player that they like. I’ve seen the recent reports that they’re potentially looking to step up that interest a bit later on in the window, which wouldn’t surprise me if that is the case."

He continued:

“I still think they’re probably looking at adding at least one more player before the deadline and Kudus ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what they would look to bring in."

“He can cover on that right-hand side of the attack, which is absolutely a priority for Arsenal," Watts added further. "He’s versatile, which is, again, an absolute must if you’re going to sign for Arsenal nowadays under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have a decent working relationship with Ajax after what they did with Timber, which might help them in that regard. And it seems like Kudus is quite open to the move.”

The Gunners have already signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber this summer. They currently look to further bolster their squad depth for next season by acquiring the services of Mohammed Kudus.

Chelsea may use swap deal to beat Arsenal to £40m transfer target: Reports

According to a report from the Daily Express, Chelsea may use Hakim Ziyech in a swap deal to land Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus from Ajax this summer.

While both sides are firmly in contention to sign Kudus, the Blues are reported to currently be ahead. As per The Athletic, Chelsea have already begun talks with Ajax over a possible move and are close to agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old. The Dutch club value Kudus at £40 million.

While this would be a massive blow for the Gunners, Mauricio Pochettino and Co. could seal the move with a potential swap deal. Hakim Ziyech is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and could be tempted to rejoin the club where he found so much success between 2016 and 2020.

He scored 49 goals and provided 81 assists in 165 appearances in all competitions at Ajax but failed to have a similar impact at Chelsea. If the Blues offered Ziyech and cash, Ajax would potentially find it difficult to turn their offer down.