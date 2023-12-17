"Time to come back stronger" - Chelsea star provides injury update, shares pictures from hospital with crutches and cast around left ankle

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has confirmed his current predicament through a series of revealing images on Instagram, after he suffered an ankle injury. The full-back was notably absent in the Blues' latest 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United.

This setback for Cucurella comes amidst a troubling period for Chelsea, as they grapple with a growing list of injured players, including captain Reece James. The former Brighton & Hove Albion full-back shared a post on Instagram, which provided an update on his condition, as the caption, accompanied by a raised fist emoji, read:

"Time to come back stronger..."

One image captured him in a hospital bed, with his left ankle securely encased in a cast. Another showed him navigating with the aid of crutches. The exact timeframe for Cucurella's return remains uncertain.

Chelsea's home advantage helps them prevail in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United

Overcoming their recent consistency woes, the Blues secured a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge, making it two home wins in a row for the first time this season.

The win didn't come easy as Chelsea struggled to find their footing in the initial 50 minutes against a Blades side who sat deep and maintained a compact formation at the back.

The breakthrough came shortly after the second half's commencement, with Chelsea finding their stride. Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer played massive roles in this breakthrough, helping the team maintain possession and apply relentless pressure on their opponents. It was Sterling who set up the first goal with Palmer applying the finishing touch.

Nicolas Jackson's scored the second on the night and it was his seventh goal in the Premier League this season. Sheffield, on the other hand, continues to grapple with their challenges, firmly anchored at the bottom of the league.

Looking ahead, the Blues' schedule remains packed and challenging. They are set to host Newcastle United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals midweek, followed by an away game against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday. The Blades aren't in for an easy ride either as they have an upcoming fixture at Villa Park on Friday evening.