“Time to cut their loses and move on” - Liverpool urged to terminate injury-prone midfielder’s contract in January

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has urged Liverpool to terminate midfielder Arthur Melo's loan deal in January 2023.

The former Aston Villa defender has claimed that Arthur's loan deal at Anfield simply has not worked out.

He stated that the Brazil international was brought in by the Reds to help them out amid their injury crisis but he has himself struggled for fitness.

Sutton insisted that the Merseysiders could look for reinforcements in January and could be happy to offload Arthur. The former Scotland international told Football Insider:

"I think they will and he’ll be off. They have obviously needed somebody in the door quite quickly because of all the injury problems they had. It has not quite worked out. We have not seen him. So it is one of those ones where maybe it is time to cut their losses and move on."

He added:

"They will have players back from injury, they might go and use the transfer window in January to bring in reinforcements. It is just probably one of those ones that has not worked at all."

Arthur joined Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus in the summer but has played just 13 minutes for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far. The midfielder is out with a long-term injury that he suffered in October and his return date has not been confirmed.

The Merseyside giants have the option to make the loan deal permanent next summer but it is unlikely that they will exercise it.

Liverpool attacker could sign a new deal at Anfield

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could reportedly sign a new contract with the club, with talks between the two parties progressing well.

The Brazilian attacker's current contract at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 but Klopp is interested in keeping him beyond next summer.

Firmino has been a key player for the Reds since joining the club in a £29 million deal from Hoffenheim in 2015.

The Liverpool No. 9 has played a total of 348 matches for the club, having scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in the process.

The Brazilian has been transformed into a false nine by Jurgen Klopp and has been integral to everything the Reds have achieved in the last few years.

Firmino has been on fire for Liverpool this season despite their inconsistent form. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 21 games across competitions.

