"Time for him to leave this club", "Carlo really dropped him" - Fans react as Real Madrid star left out of XI for Celta Vigo clash

Madridistas have resented Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's decision to drop Rodrygo from the frontline in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash with Celta Vigo on Thursday (January 16). The game at the Santiago Bernabeu comes after the Spanish giants lost 5-2 on Sunday to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Rodrygo has been one of the better players this season in a Real Madrid side that has struggled in big games. The Brazilian winger has linked up well with superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. and has also shown a penchant for helping the backline.

He was a rare standout player against Barcelona. The Brazilian made four key passes and maintained a passing accuracy of 90% (19/21). In the 60th minute, he converted a direct free kick against an in-form Inaki Pena.

Trending

Many fans online reckon the Brazilian should leave after Ancelotti dropped him from the starting lineup. Some popular comments on X are as follows.

"Time for Rodrygo to leave this club," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Carlo really dropped Rodrygo...," commented another.

Expand Tweet

"Brudda Rodrygo is going to leave this club soon and it's going to be entirely okay," a user opined.

"It has begun. Goodbye Rodrygo,"agreed another.

"Rodrygo is actually being dropped this is insane," wrote another Real Madrid faithful on X.

Ancelotti has gone with a frontline of Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz against Celta. Daniel Ceballos, Aurélien Tchouameni and Luka Modric form the midfield trio ,while the backline consists of Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and Lucas Vazquez. Andriy Lunin is chosen as the man between the sticks.

Rodrygo reportedly rejected a chance to leave Real Madrid for Manchester City last summer

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - Copa del Rey Final - Source: Getty

According to journalist Jorge Picon, Rodrygo turned down the opportunity to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in the summer of 2024. The Brazilian winger's position at the club came under scrutiny following the much-anticipated arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

The report said that The Cityzens tried to utilise the opportunity to persuade the 24-year-old to come to Etihad. They made an undisclosed offer to Rodrygo, but the Brazilian turned it down, as he was determined to shine at Madrid.

Rodrygo joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 from Brazilian outfit Santos for a reported €45 million. The Brazilian has played 240 games for Real Madrid across competitions, registering 62 goals and 45 assists. This season, he has scored seven goals and created four in 23 games across competitions.

The Brazilian's €240,385-a-week reported contract at Madrid was last extended in 2023 and runs out in 2028. It remains to be seen if he continues at the club till then or looks for lucrative pastures elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback