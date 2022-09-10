“Time to mass report”, “Take dat L” – Fans brutally troll French media outlet over Lionel Messi claim after PSG reveal starting XI for Brest game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have brutally trolled L'Equipe for claiming Lionel Messi would not start against Brest on September 10.

The French media outlet had claimed that new signing Carlos Soler would come in for the legendary Argentine as Christophe Galtier seemed to be shuffling his pack.

PSGhub @PSGhub Carlos Soler expected to start instead of Leo Messi vs. Brest this Saturday afternoon. @lequipe Carlos Soler expected to start instead of Leo Messi vs. Brest this Saturday afternoon. @lequipe 🇪🇸

However, Lionel Messi starts in attack for PSG alongside the deadly duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The trio have been on fire at the start of the season and will be looking to do damage against a Brest defense that have conceded 16 goals.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal with Christophe Galtier having confirmed that he is not looking to rotate goalkeepers this season.

The PSG boss has gone with Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe and Juan Bernet in defense.

Bernat comes in for Nuno Mendes who started at left-back midweek against Juventus in the Champions League.

Marco Verratti and Vitinha are in midfield with the duo having impressed in the middle of the park so far this season.

Most of the pre-match talk has been over whether Lionel Messi will start the game with Brest given the reports about Soler being his replacement.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the seven-time Ballon d'Or making Galtier's starting XI:

Sam @DepressedSamm @PSGhub This is why Messi is the GOAT leequipe can hold dat @PSGhub This is why Messi is the GOAT leequipe can hold dat

HEAVY PAPA🦍🦍 @SulemanSalahal1

First time seeing l'equipe take an L since he moved there PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Brest



Donnarumma - Danilo, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat - Messi - Mbappé, Neymar. PSG’s XI vs. BrestDonnarumma - Danilo, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat - Messi - Mbappé, Neymar. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Brest Donnarumma - Danilo, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat - Messi - Mbappé, Neymar. Thought l'equipe said Leo will be restedFirst time seeing l'equipe take an L since he moved there twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… Thought l'equipe said Leo will be restedFirst time seeing l'equipe take an L since he moved there twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

PSG look to continue unbelievable unbeaten run against Brest with Lionel Messi at his best

Lionel Messi and co are in red-hot form

The last time PSG lost a Ligue 1 game was way back in March against AS Monaco.

Since then, the Parisians have become league champions and have replaced former manager Mauricio Pochettino with Galtier.

The new PSG boss is overseeing a fantastic start to the season in which the Parc des Princes have gone unbeaten.

Galtier's men have won five of their six league games, drawing the other one and have scored 24 goals in the process.

Neymar has been in scintillating form with nine goals and seven assists in his first six appearances whilst Mbappe has shone with nine goals in eight.

The Legendary Messi has returned back to his very best after a year of adaption in the French Capital.

The Argentine has managed four goals and six assists in his first eight appearances.

It bodes well for the Ligue 1 champions as they look to successfully defend their crown and challenge for the Champions League.

The Parisians secured a 2-1 victory over Juventus midweek in Europe's elite club competition with Mbappe scoring a mesmerizing double.

Juve boss Allegri has claimed that Galtier's side are the favorites to lift the European trophy, saying (via Show Sport):

"PSG is one of the strongest teams. I think they are the number one favorite in this UEFA Champions League."

