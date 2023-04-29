"Time to move on", "Waste of space" - Arsenal fans turn on star player, believe he cost Gunners Premier League title

Arsenal fans have expressed their frustration with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, claiming that his recent mistakes have cost the Gunners a shot at the Premier League title. Despite Ramsdale being an integral player throughout the season, his latest blunders have drawn the ire of fans who feel let down.

Ramsdale's troubles began with an embarrassing error that gifted Southampton an early lead in the Gunners' 3-3 draw at the Emirates. Although he also conceded two goals against Liverpool and West Ham, it was his costly mistake against Southampton that put Arsenal in a precarious position heading into their showdown with Manchester City.

The clash against City proved disastrous for the Gunners, as Ramsdale let in four goals, resulting in a humiliating 4-1 defeat. This series of disappointing results could see them lose the Premier League title to City. That has led to a growing chorus of discontent among the Arsenal faithful, with some branding the star shot-stopper a "waste of space." on Twitter.

One said:

"Thanks for the memories Ramsdale but time to move on"

Another chimed in:

"Players like him will always be average focusing on stats and bonuses and not the actual morale of the team waste of space player."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Sam @Afcsammmm We can’t win a title with him We can’t win a title with him

AV @lamAVerma @Nico_AFC_ Thanks for the memories ramsdale but it's time to move on. @Nico_AFC_ Thanks for the memories ramsdale but it's time to move on.

KyleEgo @the1KyleScheep1 @Nico_AFC_ Literally got relegated twice & bottled the league once @Nico_AFC_ Literally got relegated twice & bottled the league once

Agapito geraldini @leayaan2 @Nico_AFC_ Never seen a player who guesses while saving a shot ..all his big saves r just ball hitting him.. the goals r easy goal..smh @Nico_AFC_ Never seen a player who guesses while saving a shot ..all his big saves r just ball hitting him.. the goals r easy goal..smh

The First Targaryen @The1stTargaryen @Nico_AFC_ Ramsdale is that guy who will act all upset because he went 4-5 in at the plate just to have everyone tell him how great he did lol enough @Nico_AFC_ Ramsdale is that guy who will act all upset because he went 4-5 in at the plate just to have everyone tell him how great he did lol enough

wickedy wick 🕸️ @WicktOut



Costs us more than he saves @Nico_AFC_ I hate this guy as our GK...Costs us more than he saves @Nico_AFC_ I hate this guy as our GK... Costs us more than he saves

ChaZ @Cfc_ChazZ @Nico_AFC_ Players like him will always be average focusing on stats and bonuses and not the actual morale of the team waste of space player @Nico_AFC_ Players like him will always be average focusing on stats and bonuses and not the actual morale of the team waste of space player

Despite the criticism, Ramsdale remains determined to push forward and help his team recover from their recent setbacks. In a post-match interview following the City defeat, he said (via The National News):

“The immediate reaction coming off the pitch is disappointment. We came here to win the game, and we haven’t managed to do that. We haven’t played nine months of Premier League football to be in this position to moan or give up – we’re not going to do that. If something is going to happen, it’s going to be in our league, so, we’ve got to be there to pounce if anything happens."

As Arsenal grapple with their recent struggles, fans will be watching closely to see if Ramsdale can turn his fortunes around and help the Gunners get back on track in their quest for Premier League glory.

Arteta urges Arsenal to bounce back and learn from Manchester City defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on his players to quickly "move on" from their recent defeat at Manchester City and focus on the remainder of the season. The loss snapped the Gunners' ten-game unbeaten streak.

Before the Manchester City game, Arsenal had squandered two-goal leads against Liverpool and West Ham, settling for draws in each game. The team then salvaged a 3-3 draw against bottom side Southampton, coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the final moments.

Arteta stressed on the importance of not letting the Manchester City defeat derail the team's progress and to maintain a forward-looking mentality (via The National News):

"We have to move on. We will be very silly if this affects us in the next few weeks, so this is a difficult one we have to accept the reality and then we have to move on."

The Gunners next take on Chelsea at home on Tuesday (May 2).

Poll : 0 votes